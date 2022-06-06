First Alert Forecast:

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The warm days of June are here.  Expect high temperatures in the middle 90s through Wednesday or Thursday.  The heat index or feels like temperature, will get to between 100 and 105 degrees.  Showers and thunderstorms will hold off until about Thursday or Friday.  Temperatures then will only reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and that should last into this weekend.  When coupled with the high humidity, it will feel well into the 90s later this week and weekend.  Average high is 89 this time of year and the average low is 68.  Sunrise is 5:53am and the sunset is 8:06pm.  Allow extra time and common sense to limit your heat stress this week.  The tropics look to remain quiet for the next five days as this is the first full week of hurricane season.  Alex has drifted out to sea in the North Atlantic and is no longer considered a current tropical system.

