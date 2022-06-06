First Alert Forecast: Warmer temperatures in store for us this week! But we are expecting rain to return towards the end of the week!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

We are experiencing partly sunny conditions throughout most of our viewing area this afternoon! Temperatures are warming up today for us as we see muggier feels push into the South region.

Monday, we see Highs near the low 90s with Lows falling to the low 70s.

Tuesday holds about the same conditions as Monday, with temperatures a tad warmer, Highs reaching into the low to mid-90s with Lows falling to the low 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday, partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid-90s with Lows falling to the mid-70s. Thursday does hold our next chance for rain to return to the area. We are looking at about a 20% chance of showers on Thursday.

Friday as we move back into the weekend, more rain begins to move into Mississippi as another front pushes in. Friday, we are looking at a 40% chance of showers with Highs on Friday continuing into the low 90s and Lows falling to the mid-70s.

Saturday and Sunday, more rain looks to push into the South region with a few storms possible. Highs on returning to the mid to upper 80s and lows falling to the upper 60s.

Thank you for tuning in with WLBT’s First Alert Weather

