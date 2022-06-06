Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Warmer temperatures in store for us this week! But we are expecting rain to return towards the end of the week!

Warmer temperatures are in store for us this week as we see Highs in the mid-90s! Rain chances...
Warmer temperatures are in store for us this week as we see Highs in the mid-90s! Rain chances return to the area towards the end of the week. Today holds a rogue shower possible. But our greater chances return towards the end of the week!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

We are experiencing partly sunny conditions throughout most of our viewing area this afternoon! Temperatures are warming up today for us as we see muggier feels push into the South region.

Monday, we see Highs near the low 90s with Lows falling to the low 70s.

Tuesday holds about the same conditions as Monday, with temperatures a tad warmer, Highs reaching into the low to mid-90s with Lows falling to the low 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday, partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid-90s with Lows falling to the mid-70s. Thursday does hold our next chance for rain to return to the area. We are looking at about a 20% chance of showers on Thursday.

Friday as we move back into the weekend, more rain begins to move into Mississippi as another front pushes in. Friday, we are looking at a 40% chance of showers with Highs on Friday continuing into the low 90s and Lows falling to the mid-70s.

Saturday and Sunday, more rain looks to push into the South region with a few storms possible. Highs on returning to the mid to upper 80s and lows falling to the upper 60s.

Thank you for tuning in with WLBT’s First Alert Weather

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 suspects arrested after high-speed chase on I-55 in Madison ends in North Jackson
Richard’s Disposal appears to have vacated Hawkins Field, moving its fleet of trucks around the corner
Man shot, killed at local pool hall in Yazoo City; suspect also killed after being shot
Man shot, killed while sitting in his vehicle on Bullard Street in Jackson
Police search for man who stole cash register from Brookhaven gas station
Police search for man who stole cash register from Brookhaven gas station

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: summer heat, humidity crank up this week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: summer heat, humidity sticks around this week
Highs in the 90s likely this week
First Alert Forecast: hot and steamy weather likely over the coming days
Highs in the 90s likely this week.
Peyton's Sunday Evening Forecast