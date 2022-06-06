First Alert Forecast: summer heat, humidity crank up this week

MONDAY: Keep the sunglasses and water bottle nearby – summery heat is here to stay. Expect humidity levels to creep upward as winds begin to pick up from the south through the day. Highs will top out in the lower to, a few, middle 90s amid mostly sunny skies. Breezes may get a bit aggressive – with gusts to 25 mph possible. A rogue shower can’t be ruled out, but the vast majority will remain dry. Skies stay clear overnight with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

TUESDAY: More sun. More heat. More humidity. With a weak area of high pressure overhead, we’ll stay dry, but humidity level being elevated will push ‘feels like’ temperatures nearing 100 by the peak heating of the day. Actual temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s. An isolated shower could flare up late in the day into the early evening hours before falling back into the middle 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our upper heat ridge will hang around, keeping the weather fairly quiet – but, gradually, it will break down through the latter parts of the week – opening up better opportunities for showers and storms to return. Expect highs in the lower to middle 90s through Friday. As the heat bubble bursts, expect loud storms to erupt Friday and Saturday, bringing highs back into the 80s Saturday and Sunday. A new ridge looks to appear through next week, fueling another surge of 90s.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Tropical Storm Alex continues to move out to sea quickly – but will have a close brush with Bermuda today, bringing tropical storm conditions to the small island. Eventually, the storm will become post-tropical as it moves into the cooler water of the central Atlantic. No other storms are expected to form in the next few days.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.