Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Biloxi fashion designer’s dress to be featured at the Tony Awards

Nadine Gentles is a fashion designer who is working on a dress for the Tony Awards.
Nadine Gentles is a fashion designer who is working on a dress for the Tony Awards.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi fashion designer’s dress will be featured at the Tony Awards ceremony in New York City.

Nadine Gentles has been a fashion designer for years now, but she never imagined her work would make it to a prestigious award ceremony.

“For someone to come in and choose me and see it in me and trust me with their big day, I am really humble, really grateful,” Gentles said.

Gentle’s dress will be worn by Paige Roberts, who was invited to the Tony awards by a friend. Roberts said she wanted to work with a local designer and came across Nadine Gentles through Facebook.

“Omg. I am going to have a gown what might that look like other than a huge expenditure and having to shop somewhere extravagant,” Roberts said.

Roberts’s nominated friend Mark Everson co-produced the musical Paradise Square. The plot of the show represents people from diverse cultures working together which inspired her to work with Gentles who’s originally from Jamaica.

Gentle, who is also a design instructor in Biloxi, told WLOX, she is very grateful for the opportunity.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 suspects arrested after high-speed chase on I-55 in Madison ends in North Jackson
Richard’s Disposal appears to have vacated Hawkins Field, moving its fleet of trucks around the corner
Man shot, killed at local pool hall in Yazoo City; suspect also killed after being shot
Man shot, killed while sitting in his vehicle on Bullard Street in Jackson
Police search for man who stole cash register from Brookhaven gas station
Police search for man who stole cash register from Brookhaven gas station

Latest News

Free Fishing Weekend happening June 4-5
JTRAN to receive $1M in grant funding from government
Hot rod classic cars, restoration shop on display in 2022 Miss. Classic Cruisers Garage Tour
Hot rod classic cars, restoration shop on display in 2022 Miss. Classic Cruisers Garage Tour
Hot rod classic cars, restoration shop on display in 2022 Miss. Classic Cruisers Garage Tour
Hot rod classic cars, restoration shop on display in 2022 Miss. Classic Cruisers Garage Tour
LIST: Summer camps around the Jackson metro area