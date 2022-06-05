Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Sargent’s single scores USM’s deciding run in 4-3, extra-inning thriller in Hattiesburg Regional

USM had a pair of games in the Hattiesburg Regional go extra innings.
USM had a pair of games in the Hattiesburg Regional go extra innings.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi rallied for a 4-3 victory Sunday afternoon in 10 innings over Kennesaw State University at Pete Taylor Park in an elimination game at the Hattiesburg Regional.

Christoper’s Sargent’s bases-loaded single with one out in the 10th inning gave USM the victory.

The top-seeded Golden Eagles (45-17) will face the regional’s unbeaten second seed, Louisiana State University (40-20), in the championship round.

The pair will meet at 6 p.m. Sunday. Should UISM win, it would force a winner-take-all, second game between the two Monday afternoon.

USM and LSU met Saturday night, with the Tigers erasing a four-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth inning before soring the winning run in the bottom of the 10th in a 7-6 victory.

Third-seeded Kennesaw State University (36-28) saw its season come to an end.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

3 suspects arrested after high-speed chase on I-55 in Madison ends in North Jackson
Man shot, killed while sitting in his vehicle on Bullard Street in Jackson
Sonni Stewart
Man shot in head, killed on Hickory Drive in Jackson; city’s 61st homicide
Hinds County election commissioner asking that State Auditor’s Office be removed from her case
‘Rest well, sir’: Retired Mississippi Highway Patrol colonel dies
‘Rest well, sir’: Retired Mississippi Highway Patrol colonel dies

Latest News

Dozens of youth come out looking for ways to reduce crime amongst people in their age group
Man shot, killed at local pool hall in Yazoo City; suspect also killed after being shot
Police search for man who stole cash register from Brookhaven gas station
Police search for man who stole cash register from Brookhaven gas station
Hot and muggy conditions returning to the area this upcoming week! Temperatures will return to...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
CelticFest draws big crowd in Brandon