Police search for man who stole cash register from Brookhaven gas station

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brookhaven Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a gas station of its cash register.

The crime took place around 5 a.m. on June 4 at the C Store on 714 E Monticello Street.

The Brookhaven Police Department is now asking for assistance to help identify the culprit.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424.

