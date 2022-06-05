Pick-up truck catches on fire near Fortification Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pick-up truck went up in flames in Jackson on Sunday afternoon.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says the fire occurred at 3:50 p.m. near Woodrow Wilson and Fortification Street.

The vehicle caught on fire due to the lawn mower on the back of the truck.

According to Armon, firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly. No one was injured.

