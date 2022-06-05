Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Pick-up truck catches on fire near Fortification Street in Jackson

Pick-up truck catches on fire near Fortification Street in Jackson
Pick-up truck catches on fire near Fortification Street in Jackson(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pick-up truck went up in flames in Jackson on Sunday afternoon.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says the fire occurred at 3:50 p.m. near Woodrow Wilson and Fortification Street.

The vehicle caught on fire due to the lawn mower on the back of the truck.

According to Armon, firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly. No one was injured.

