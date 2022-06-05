Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man shot, killed at local pool hall in Yazoo City; suspect also killed after being shot

(Yazoo City Police Department)
By Patrice Clark
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - One man was shot and killed at a local pool hall in Yazoo City on Sunday.

Police Chief Kenny Hampton says the shooting occurred around 4 a.m. at Junior’s Bar and Lounge on Broadway Street.

According to Chief Hampton, the suspect was arguing with people inside the club. Witnesses told the chief that the suspect was acting erratic and believed narcotics were involved in his behavior.

The owner then asked the man to leave. As he was being escorted out, he asked to use the restroom.

Chief Hampton says that when the suspect came out, he began shooting in the club. One man was shot and died at the hospital.

According to Chief Hampton, the suspect was also shot and later died on his way to the hospital.

The club has been temporarily shut down.

