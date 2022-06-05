LSU baseball completes another comeback over Southern Miss.

The following information comes from LSU Sports:

Freshman right fielder Josh Pearson hit a chopper back up the middle allowing freshman left fielder Josh Stevenson to score and lift the Tigers to a 7-6 victory in the winner’s bracket game of the NCAA Hattiesburg regional Saturday at Pete Taylor Park.

LSU closer Paul Gervase (4-1) picked up his fourth win of the season after toeing the mound following the Tigers’ four-run ninth inning to tie the ballgame. He tossed one inning and gave up no runs on no hits with one strikeout.

USM reliever Garrett Ramsey suffered the loss pitching 0.1 innings while giving up one run on a hit with a walk.

USM starter Hurston Waldrep stymied LSU hitters for 6.2 innings while giving up two runs on five hits. Waldrep pitched into the seventh before being pulled for reliever Dalton Rogers with 119 pitches.

LSU moves to 40-20 on the year and the Golden Eagles fall to 43-17.

The Tigers are set to meet the winner of the elimination game between Kennesaw St. and Southern Miss Sunday at 6:00 p.m. CT. The contest will be streamed on ESPN+ and can be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates. The elimination matchup has a first pitch slated for 1:00 p.m. CT.

