First Alert Forecast: Quiet and dry this Sunday morning, but we could see a few showers possible Sunday afternoon. Hot and muggy conditions return this week!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!

We are experiencing yet another nice morning on this Sunday! Temperatures to start this morning are in the low to mid-60s

Sunday looks to be quiet for us and primarily sunny conditions across the viewing area. Highs range between the upper 80s and low 90s this weekend. mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. a small rain chance is possible today. Lows this weekend fall to the upper 60s.

Hot and muggy conditions returning to the area this upcoming week! Temperatures will return to the mid to upper 90s across the area!

Monday, mostly sunny skies for conditions and Highs continuing in the low 90s with Lows falling to the low 70s.

Tuesday holds about the same conditions as Monday, with temperatures a tad warmer, Highs reaching into the mid-90s with Lows falling to the low 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday, partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid-90s with Lows falling to the mid-70s. Thursday does hold a small rain chance for us in the area!

Thank you for tuning in with WLBT’s First Alert Weather

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.