Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Quiet and dry this Sunday morning, but we could see a few showers possible Sunday afternoon. Hot and muggy conditions return this week!

Mostly to partly sunny conditions on this Sunday. We do have a spot shower possible in the...
Mostly to partly sunny conditions on this Sunday. We do have a spot shower possible in the afternoon. Highs reaching into the low 90s across the area, and the evening continues to look peaceful on this Sunday!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!

We are experiencing yet another nice morning on this Sunday! Temperatures to start this morning are in the low to mid-60s

Sunday looks to be quiet for us and primarily sunny conditions across the viewing area. Highs range between the upper 80s and low 90s this weekend. mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. a small rain chance is possible today. Lows this weekend fall to the upper 60s.

Hot and muggy conditions returning to the area this upcoming week! Temperatures will return to the mid to upper 90s across the area!

Monday, mostly sunny skies for conditions and Highs continuing in the low 90s with Lows falling to the low 70s.

Tuesday holds about the same conditions as Monday, with temperatures a tad warmer, Highs reaching into the mid-90s with Lows falling to the low 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday, partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid-90s with Lows falling to the mid-70s. Thursday does hold a small rain chance for us in the area!

Thank you for tuning in with WLBT’s First Alert Weather

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hot and muggy conditions returning to the area this upcoming week! Temperatures will return to...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

Man shot, killed while sitting in his vehicle on Bullard Street in Jackson
Sonni Stewart
Man shot in head, killed on Hickory Drive in Jackson; city’s 61st homicide
Hinds County election commissioner asking that State Auditor’s Office be removed from her case
3 suspects arrested after high-speed chase on I-55 in Madison ends in North Jackson
‘Rest well, sir’: Retired Mississippi Highway Patrol colonel dies
‘Rest well, sir’: Retired Mississippi Highway Patrol colonel dies

Latest News

Hot and muggy conditions returning to the area this upcoming week! Temperatures will return to...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Highs near 90 tomorrow
First Alert Forecast: hotter and muggier conditions expected into the week ahead
Sunny and near 90 tomorrow.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast
Mostly sunny conditions on this Saturday with Highs ranging near the upper 80s and low 90s...
First Alert Forecast: A pleasant weekend is in store for us! Mostly sunny conditions with a spot rain chance Sunday! Warmer conditions return next week!