First Alert Forecast: hot and steamy weather likely over the coming days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Besides a stray shower chance to the south over the next few hours, quiet and sunny conditions will prevail across central MS into this evening. Skies will remain mostly clear into tonight with overnight low forecast to fall to the upper 60s in most spots. Areas of patch fog could also potentially develop late tonight into early Monday morning.

More sunshine and summer heat will be around to kick of new work week on Monday. Temperatures look to peak in the lower 90s by the mid to late afternoon hours under a mix of sun and clouds. It will likely feel even hotter considering humidity levels and dew points will be creeping upwards over the next few days.

Most of the week will consist of hot and humid weather. Highs are expected to reach the lower and middle 90s each afternoon with heat index values as high as 100 to 105 at times. Be careful and stay hydrated when spending long periods of time outside! While a few spotty showers look possible by mid to late week to relieve us from the heat, our next best chance to see rain and storms will arrive into next weekend as a front drops into the area from the north.

Talkin’ Tropics: After a long awaited formation, Tropical Storm Alex finally developed earlier this morning over the Atlantic. Alex will bring wet and breezy weather to Bermuda into Monday as it continues on its northeasterly track. It will then track farther out to sea as it weakens by the middle of the week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.