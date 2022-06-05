4 suspects arrested in connection to high-speed chase on I-55 in Madison that ends in North Jackson

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four suspects were arrested in connection to a high-speed chase in Madison that ended in North Jackson on June 4.

20-year-old Santiago M. Brown, of Clinton, was charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana), Felony Fleeing and Resisting Arrest. Brown was also wanted by the Clinton Police Department for Aggravated Assault.

20-year-old Cornelius K. Scott, of Jackson, was charged with Receiving Stolen Property.

18-year-old Demarcus D. Jones, of Jackson, was charged with Receiving Stolen Property.

A male juvenile was charged with Receiving Stolen Property.

Authorities have also obtained an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Xavier Williams, of Byram, for Receiving Stolen Property and Felony Fleeing.

According to a press release, Madison Police Department received information at 5:40 p.m. regarding two vehicles whose occupants had been acting suspiciously in the parking lot of a metro area business.

MPD says officers attempted to make traffic stops on a black Dodge Charger and black Mercedes SUV driving northbound on Interstate 55. The vehicles then sped away from officers, and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The release says that officers lost sight of the SUV but were able to continue in pursuit of the Dodge Charger as it exited the Interstate northbound onto Nissan Parkway in Canton.

According to MPD, the vehicle crashed into a curb near Ragsdale Road. Three people then fled on foot, and officers were able to apprehend a juvenile who had been in the vehicle.

Two of the people who fled on foot were picked up by the driver of the SUV in that immediate area.

MPD says officers pursued the stolen black Mercedes SUV southbound on I-55 entering Madison. The vehicle then got off the Interstate on County Line Road.

According to MPD, the suspects jumped out of the vehicle at the intersection of North State Street and White Oak Street in Jackson and ran towards a nearby neighborhood.

MPD says officers arrested them after a brief search of the area. Several firearms were also confiscated from the vehicle, with one being reported stolen.

Troopers from Mississippi Highway Patrol, Ridgeland police, and deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted officers of MPD search for the suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation.

