3 suspects arrested after high-speed chase on I-55 in Madison ends in North Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three suspects were arrested after a high-speed chase in Madison ended in North Jackson.

Madison Police Department says officers pursued a stolen vehicle on I-55 in the Madison city limits. The vehicle then got off the interstate on County Line Road.

According to MPD, the suspects abandoned the vehicle at the intersection of North State Street and White Oak Street in Jackson.

Witnesses say the suspects jumped out of the vehicle and ran towards a nearby neighborhood.

MPD says officers arrested them after a brief search of the area. The suspects have not been identified at this time.

Ridgeland police assisted in the case.

