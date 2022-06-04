Siblings promoted and commissioned in same ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a big deal to be promoted to major.

Dr. Amanda Delgado is an OB/GYN at Keesler Air Force Base – and proud of it.

“And that’s important to me that I’m taking care of these people who have committed to their country,” she said.

And her parents are proud as well.

“You get to serve your country, you get to go to medical school and you get to provide medical assistance to enlisted people like myself and officers and military folks,” said her father, Jose Victor Delgado.

But that’s not the end of the story. After Amanda’s promotion, she administered the oath to her younger brother, Jose Delgado II.

“It was an incredibly special moment,” he said, “not because it wouldn’t be possible, but just because how amazing it was that we could do this ceremony where she promotes and I swear in at the same time. So, it was very special.”

And it’s something not often seen, including the presiding officer, Major Alane Swain, women’s health clinic flight commander.

“Although I’ve been part promotions, commissions, re-enlistment ceremonies before, by far this is the most unique one,” she said.

Amanda’s mother, Veronica Delgado, was emotional.

“It just made me feel this great sense of pride that they have the honor and privilege to serve the military families,” she said.

Although separated by nearly 10 years, the bond between sister and brother has always been strong. She became his mentor and a big reason he will head to medical school as well.

“She was a great role model for him,” Veronica added. “And he even had the opportunity to come and observe her in practice.”

And sister is proud of brother.

“It’s not an easy decision to decide to go to medical school,” Amanda added. “It’s not an easy decision at all to decide to commit a part of your life to the military, and I’m very excited to see the young man that he’s going to develop into because of these two choices.”

