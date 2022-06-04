Connect. Shop. Support Local.
‘Rest well, sir’: Retired Mississippi Highway Patrol colonel dies

'Rest well, sir': Retired Mississippi Highway Patrol colonel dies
‘Rest well, sir’: Retired Mississippi Highway Patrol colonel dies(MHP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has lost a retired law enforcement colonel who served 35 years with the agency.

“It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Retired Colonel Donnell Berry,” MHP said in an online statement. “Col. Berry served as Chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol for 5 years. Our prayers and condolences are with his family and friends.”

MHP did not disclose how Berry died or when.

The Department of Public Safety also thanked Ret. Colonel Berry, “for his long service to the state of Mississippi and the Mississippi Highway Patrol. We pray for peace and comfort to his family and friends.”

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones offered his condolences online, saying in part, “Berry was always a man of dignity whenever we crossed paths and it was always a pleasure to speak with him.”

