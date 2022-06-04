‘Rest well, sir’: Retired Mississippi Highway Patrol colonel dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has lost a retired law enforcement colonel who served 35 years with the agency.

“It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Retired Colonel Donnell Berry,” MHP said in an online statement. “Col. Berry served as Chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol for 5 years. Our prayers and condolences are with his family and friends.”

MHP did not disclose how Berry died or when.

The Department of Public Safety also thanked Ret. Colonel Berry, “for his long service to the state of Mississippi and the Mississippi Highway Patrol. We pray for peace and comfort to his family and friends.”

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones offered his condolences online, saying in part, “Berry was always a man of dignity whenever we crossed paths and it was always a pleasure to speak with him.”

Our hearts and prayers go out to the friends, family and @MissDPS family on the recent passing of Ret. Col. Donnell Berry. Col. Berry was always a man of dignity whenever we crossed paths and it was always a pleasure to speak with him. Thanks for your service and rest well, sir. pic.twitter.com/Xhih1HizYz — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) June 4, 2022

