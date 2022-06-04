New arrest made in 12-year-old’s murder amid JPD CAT takedowns

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More guns are off the streets along with suspects connected to several crimes in the Capital City, according to Jackson Police. Friday morning, JPD’s CAT team announced their latest busts, along with new arrests in recent murders in the city.

JPD’s Criminal Apprehension Team wants citizens to know that they’re making arrests which have resulted in taking felons off the streets, as well as high power weapons.

“Any time guns are seized, it’s a great day for Jacksonians,” said JPD Commander Abraham Thompson during the news conference detailing the recent arrests of wanted violent suspects.

JPD officials displayed high-powered rifles, magazines, pistols, and drugs collected during recent takedowns. Since May, the Criminal Apprehension Team or CAT has made 20 felony arrests.

“Any person being found in possession of a firearm that does not suppose to possess it is a part of the problem in Jackson,” said Thompson. “A convicted felon in possession of a firearm, minors being in possession of firearms are all contributing to the gun violence that you see now.”

Thursday, Jackson Police charged 18-year-old Cartisha Cashion with the murder of 12-year-old Adrian McDougles and the shooting of his 16-year-old brother Onterrio McDougles.

Otha Brown was also charged with murder in the case. Police said Cashion admitted to being in the black Toyota Avalon with the wanted murder suspects.

“As parents, you have a responsibility to know where your kids are, what they have in their possession, and when you see something that’s not right, you’ve got to correct it,” said Deputy Chief Deric Hearn.

Investigators have also made an arrest in the shooting death of 53-year-old Clinton Newsome, found dead on Mill Street on April 22. Twenty-seven-year-old Xavier Gray reportedly used a 12 gauge shotgun in the murder.

He also faces two counts of aggravated assault. Investigators said Gray admitted to shooting three people because Newsome took his Crystal Meth.

“We are working hard to bring these individuals to justice that are committing crimes in our city,” added Hearn.

Since its inception in November, CAT has reported 116 felony arrests, 64 misdemeanor arrests, and the confiscation of 42 assault rifles and 125 handguns.

