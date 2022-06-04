Mississippi civil rights activist ‘Bud’ McGee dies at 81

GREENWOOD, Miss. - William “Bud” McGee, a Mississippi civil rights activist who worked to register Black voters in the 1960s, has died. He was 81.

The Greenwood Commonwealth reports McGee died of heart failure on May 24 at his home in Greenwood. A funeral was scheduled for Saturday.

In the small town of Itta Bena, three historical markers mention McGee’s efforts as a member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, which organized young people to use nonviolent protests against segregation.

In June 1963, an attacker used tear gas at a church where McGee and others were meeting.

