Man shot, killed while sitting in his vehicle on Bullard Street in Jackson
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed while sitting in his vehicle on Saturday morning.
Jackson Police Department says 37-year-old Marcus T. Moore was shot at the Fuel Time gas station on Bullard Street.
This is an ongoing investigation.
