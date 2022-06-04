Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man shot, killed while sitting in his vehicle on Bullard Street in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed while sitting in his vehicle on Saturday morning.

Jackson Police Department says 37-year-old Marcus T. Moore was shot at the Fuel Time gas station on Bullard Street.

This is an ongoing investigation.

