Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

KKK flyer left on steps of mostly Black Mississippi church

Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church(Google Maps)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERNANDO, Miss. - A flyer on behalf of the Ku Klux Klan was reportedly left on the steps of a mostly Black church in rural Mississippi.

According to a community member’s Facebook post, the flyer is in support of “The Old Glory Knights of the Ku Klux Klan” and states that the group is “alive and growing” in 14 states, including Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana and South Carolina.

The Commercial Appeal reports the flyer was found May 29 on the steps of Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Hernando in DeSoto County.

Lydia Bates, a senior research analyst with the Southern Poverty Law Center, says the Old Glory Knights are a Klan chapter that appeared sometime last year. She says they have distributed flyers in the past, but flyer campaigns don’t always mean the group is active.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sonni Stewart
Man shot in head, killed on Hickory Drive in Jackson; city’s 61st homicide
JPD: Teen girl arrested after admitting to being part of 12-year-old’s murder
JPD: Teen girl arrested after admitting to being part of 12-year-old’s murder
The Amazon location in Horn Lake.
Woman shot, killed at Amazon distribution center in Horn Lake
Man arrested after allegedly shooting 3 people in Jackson after his meth was stolen
Tony Ray Brown
Man arrested after making terroristic threat at Bennie Thompson’s campaign headquarters in Jackson

Latest News

1 for the money: Mississippi hometown celebrates Elvis
William “Bud” McGee
Mississippi civil rights activist ‘Bud’ McGee dies at 81
Man shot, killed while sitting in his vehicle on Bullard Street in Jackson
‘Rest well, sir’: Retired Mississippi Highway Patrol colonel dies
‘Rest well, sir’: Retired Mississippi Highway Patrol colonel dies