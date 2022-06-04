Connect. Shop. Support Local.
JMAA board approves ‘continued negotiations’ with Richard’s Disposal to leave hangar, but sets no exit date as FAA deadline looms

By C.J. LeMaster
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Airport board members talked trash in an emergency meeting that publicly lasted less than ten minutes but privately took nearly three hours to complete, with the vast majority of it hashed out in executive session, behind closed doors.

When they emerged, Chairman Robert Martin announced no date for when Richard’s Disposal would have to leave, only that negotiations for the company’s exit from Hawkins Field would continue.

The board has just three days left to do that, however.

The FAA sent a letter to JMAA late last month requiring the airport authority to provide the agency a firm date for Richard’s to leave the property as part of a corrective action plan due June 6. The plan would also include details on the process to restore the part of Hawkins utilized by the garbage collector.

Richard’s has yet to be paid despite collecting garbage in the Capital City now for two full months.

The airport board also accepted CEO Paul Brown’s resignation and approved John Means as acting CEO.

