First Alert Forecast: A pleasant weekend is in store for us! Mostly sunny conditions with a spot rain chance Sunday! Warmer conditions return next week!

Mostly sunny conditions on this Saturday with Highs ranging near the upper 80s and low 90s across the area!
Mostly sunny conditions on this Saturday with Highs ranging near the upper 80s and low 90s across the area! Sunday looks to hold the same conditions with Highs reaching into the low 90s. Mostly sunny conditions with a spot shower possible!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!

We are seeing some light fog this morning to start things off, but for the most part, we are experiencing a nice morning on this Saturday! Temperatures to start this morning are in the low to mid-60s

Saturday and Sunday look to be quiet for us and primarily sunny conditions across the viewing area. Highs range between the upper 80s and low 90s this weekend. mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. a small rain chance is possible on Sunday. Lows this weekend fall to the upper 60s.

Monday, mostly sunny skies for conditions and Highs continuing in the low 90s with Lows falling to the low 70s.

Tuesday holds about the same conditions as Monday, with temperatures a tad warmer, Highs reaching into the mid-90s with Lows falling to the low 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday, partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid-90s with Lows falling to the mid-70s. Thursday does hold a small rain chance for us in the area!

Thank you for tuning in with WLBT’s First Alert Weather

