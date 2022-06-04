First Alert Forecast: hotter and muggier conditions expected into the week ahead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With relatively low humidity levels in place, comfortable and pleasant conditions will continue through this evening and overnight. We are expecting to see high-level clouds to stream in overhead from the west tonight, but that will be about it. Expect lows temperatures to fall to the lower to middle 60s by the early morning hours.

Mostly sunny skies will also be around on Sunday across central and southwest MS. It will be slightly warmer out tomorrow afternoon with highs expected to top out in the lower 90s. Overall, the rest of the weekend will shape up to be nice for those that have any outdoor plans.

Temperatures and moisture levels will likely start to creep upwards by the time we go forward into the new week as ridging starts to expand overhead. High temperatures look to reach the middle 90s by mid-week with head index values potentially climbing between 100-105. We likely won’t see much in the way of rain during this time to help relieve us from the heat. Our next best chance for showers is expected to return by the end of the week into next weekend as a frontal boundary drops in from the north.

Talkin’ Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone 1 is now just to the east of south Florida this evening as it continues to track to the northeast. This disturbance could become a tropical storm by tonight or Sunday if a closed, well-defined circulation is able to form at the surface. If it is able to become a tropical storm this weekend, it will be named Alex as it drifts farther out to sea over the Atlantic.

