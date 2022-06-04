Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

1 for the money: Mississippi hometown celebrates Elvis

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. - Elvis Presley’s Mississippi hometown is planning to welcome tourists from around the world to celebrate his rock ‘n’ roll legacy.

The 24th Tupelo Elvis Festival takes place Wednesday through June 12.

People will dress in their finest leather outfits or rhinestone-studded jumpsuits to compete for the title of Tupelo’s Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist.

The winner will compete in Memphis, Tennessee, during Elvis Week in August for the title of Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist.

The Tupelo festival also includes a youth contest for tribute artists. Presley was born in 1935 in Tupelo and died in 1977 in Memphis.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sonni Stewart
Man shot in head, killed on Hickory Drive in Jackson; city’s 61st homicide
JPD: Teen girl arrested after admitting to being part of 12-year-old’s murder
JPD: Teen girl arrested after admitting to being part of 12-year-old’s murder
The Amazon location in Horn Lake.
Woman shot, killed at Amazon distribution center in Horn Lake
Man arrested after allegedly shooting 3 people in Jackson after his meth was stolen
Tony Ray Brown
Man arrested after making terroristic threat at Bennie Thompson’s campaign headquarters in Jackson

Latest News

Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church
KKK flyer left on steps of mostly Black Mississippi church
William “Bud” McGee
Mississippi civil rights activist ‘Bud’ McGee dies at 81
Man shot, killed while sitting in his vehicle on Bullard Street in Jackson
‘Rest well, sir’: Retired Mississippi Highway Patrol colonel dies
‘Rest well, sir’: Retired Mississippi Highway Patrol colonel dies