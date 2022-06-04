1 for the money: Mississippi hometown celebrates Elvis

TUPELO, Miss. - Elvis Presley’s Mississippi hometown is planning to welcome tourists from around the world to celebrate his rock ‘n’ roll legacy.

The 24th Tupelo Elvis Festival takes place Wednesday through June 12.

People will dress in their finest leather outfits or rhinestone-studded jumpsuits to compete for the title of Tupelo’s Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist.

The winner will compete in Memphis, Tennessee, during Elvis Week in August for the title of Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist.

The Tupelo festival also includes a youth contest for tribute artists. Presley was born in 1935 in Tupelo and died in 1977 in Memphis.

