Woman shot, killed at Amazon distribution center in Horn Lake

(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an Amazon distribution center in Horn Lake.

Police were called to the scene at around noon Friday for a report of shots fired.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was shot three times.

Police say the shooting happened outside of the warehouse, but on the property.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

