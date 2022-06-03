Connect. Shop. Support Local.
USM baseball tops Army, 2-0, in NCAA opener

The top-seeded Golden Eagles advanced Friday in the Hattiesburg Regional with a 2-0 win over...
The top-seeded Golden Eagles advanced Friday in the Hattiesburg Regional with a 2-0 win over Army.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi pitcher Tanner Hall made single runs in the fifth and sixth innings stand up Friday afternoon as the Golden Eagles defeated the United States Military Academy 2-0 in the opening game of the Hattiesburg Regional.

Top-seeded USM (44-16) moved into a winner’s bracket game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Pete Taylor Park

The Golden Eagles will face the winner of Friday’s second game between second-seeded Louisiana State University and third-seeded Kennesaw State University.

Fourth-seeded Army (31-24) will take on the LSU-Kennesaw loser in an elimination game at noon Saturday.

Hall (9-2), Conference USA Pitcher of the Year, allowed four hits and a walk over eight shutout innings Friday while striking out nine. Landon Harper picked up his 12th save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

First baseman Christopher Sargent drove in USM’s first run with an RBI-double in the fifth inning and the Golden Eagles scored in the sixth inning on a two-out throwing error.

