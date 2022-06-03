Connect. Shop. Support Local.
‘They saw people coming out of the church’: Pastor pieces together clues after church fire

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Firefighters are trying to figure out how a blaze broke out inside We Care Church.

A neighbor called Pastor Charlie Clark around 6 a.m. Friday morning to alert him about flames coming from his church.

Clark arrived minutes later and found firefighters on the scene of his Colonial Drive church.

Jackson firefighters have not said what caused the fire or how much damage the church suffered.

“They’re not saying anything right now, but I will be able to pick up the fire report Monday morning,” Clark said.

But the pastor got a tip about possible theft right before the fire.

“A neighbor said they saw people coming out of the church with some goods from the church - with basket loads of stuff so we don’t really know what happened right now, but we’re just going to stay in faith,” he added.

The church, located near the intersection of Terry Road and East McDowell Road, has been a staple in the community for 21 years, hosting job fairs and giving back.

And in that time, Clark said he’s seen a distinct change in the community.

“The demographics and everything have changed in 21 years, and this is 24-7 that we see people walking up and down the street.”

For now, the pastor said the ministry will continue to move forward.

“This is just a delay, but it will not stop God’s work,” Clark said.

