Mississippi Raiders step up efforts to combat youth crime in Jackson

By Christopher Fields
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local championship football team is stepping up efforts to combat violence among the youth in the capital city.

The Mississippi Raiders Arena Football Team has partnered with the city and other local organizations to provide sporting opportunities for youth to keep them off the streets during the summer months.

Some of those activities include football, basketball, and soccer camps, along with cheerleading. Organizers say they highly encourage parents to get their children to participate.

”As many of you know, there is a lot of youth crime that’s going on in this city,” said Raiders staff member Jamye Horton. “So that’s why we entered this partnership with the Jackson Police Department, the City of Jackson, and the Hinds County Sherriff’s Department. We want to help to try and curb some of this crime by giving these kids something to do…”

The camps are set to begin on June 13.

