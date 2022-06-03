Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Mariah Carey being sued for ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2018 file photo, Mariah Carey poses in the press room at the American...
FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2018 file photo, Mariah Carey poses in the press room at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Carey&amp;rsquo;s 24-year-old Christmas classic is so popular it set a new one-day streaming record on Spotify on Christmas Eve. Chart Data reported that &amp;ldquo;All I Want for Christmas Is You,&amp;rdquo; released in 1994, was played 10.8 million times on Spotify on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (KY3)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - Mariah Carey is allegedly being sued for her blockbuster Christmas jingle by another artist who claims the song was inspired by a song he wrote with the same title, according to TMZ.

Carey is being sued by Andy Stone, a music artist who claims he co-wrote and recorded a song called “All I Want For Christmas Is You” a couple of years before Mariah released her version with the exact same title.

TMZ obtained the lawsuit that states Stone claims he recorded his track back in 1989 in Nashville. He says it got extensive airplay and even made it to the Billboard charts during the 1993 Christmas season, and he even filmed a music video.

The difference is Mariah released a version of her own in 1994 with her own video. Stone says Mariah and her team never obtained permission to use that title.

Everyone that has heard Mariah’s song knows it’s completely different from Andy Stone’s version. The only thing that is the same is the title. Mariah’s classic hit, according to TMZ is a cash cow. Now Andy is coming for the coins.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sonni Stewart
Man shot in head, killed on Hickory Drive in Jackson; city’s 61st homicide
JPD: Teen girl arrested after admitting to being part of 12-year-old’s murder
JPD: Teen girl arrested after admitting to being part of 12-year-old’s murder
The Amazon location in Horn Lake.
Woman shot, killed at Amazon distribution center in Horn Lake
Man arrested after allegedly shooting 3 people in Jackson after his meth was stolen
Tony Ray Brown
Man arrested after making terroristic threat at Bennie Thompson’s campaign headquarters in Jackson

Latest News

Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church
KKK flyer left on steps of mostly Black Mississippi church
A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical...
Police ID suspect in attack on doctor, nurses at LA hospital
1 for the money: Mississippi hometown celebrates Elvis
William “Bud” McGee
Mississippi civil rights activist ‘Bud’ McGee dies at 81
An officer in Illinois shot and killed a man who allegedly attacked him with a hatchet.
Officer shoots, kills man armed with hatchet during traffic stop, authorities say