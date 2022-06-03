Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Man shot, killed on Hickory Drive in Jackson; city’s 61st homicide

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating the city’s 61st homicide.

JPD says a man was found dead on Hickory Drive on Tuesday, May 31, with a single gunshot wound.

Jackson police have not identified the victim at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

