Man shot, killed on Hickory Drive in Jackson; city’s 61st homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating the city’s 61st homicide.

JPD says a man was found dead on Hickory Drive on Tuesday, May 31, with a single gunshot wound.

Jackson police have not identified the victim at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

