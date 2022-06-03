Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man shot, killed by Memphis police was suspect in Horn Lake homicide at Amazon

The scene at I-40 and Whitten Rd
The scene at I-40 and Whitten Rd(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon on I-40 at Whitten Road.

Memphis police say they attempted to pull over a Honda in the area when they discovered the suspect was responsible for a fatal shooting of a woman Friday in Horn Lake that occurred at the Amazon distribution center.

During the traffic stop, shots were fired. MPD did not specify if the driver fired shots at them.

Police say the suspect was shot and killed. No officers were injured.

Horn Lake police identified the shooting suspect as Corey D. Brewer.

Corey D. Brewer
Corey D. Brewer(Horn Lake Police)

Police say Brewer shot and killed 44-year-old Ebony Crockett in the Amazon parking lot. They say the two knew each other as employees of Amazon.

Traffic is blocked off at the intersection of Whitten Road while police investigate.

Read more: Amazon Horn Lake workers react to shooting in fulfillment center parking lot

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Willie Nelson’s June show at the Brandon Amphitheater cancelled for good
JPD: Teen girl arrested after admitting to being part of 12-year-old’s murder
JPD: Teen girl arrested after admitting to being part of 12-year-old’s murder
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Undare and Trafonda Kidd
Businessman and wife tied to Hinds County election embezzlement scheme each granted $50K bond

Latest News

Mississippi Raiders step up efforts to combat youth crime in Jackson
WLBT at 6p
Man shot, killed on Hickory Drive in Jackson; city’s 61st homicide
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
Mississippi Raiders step up efforts to combat youth crime in Jackson
Mississippi Raiders step up efforts to combat youth crime in Jackson