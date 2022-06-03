Man shot in head, killed on Hickory Drive in Jackson; city’s 61st homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating the city’s 61st homicide.

JPD says a man was found in a ditch on Hickory Drive at 12:27 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, with a single gunshot wound to the head.

An ambulance then transported the victim to UMMC with life-threatening injuries, and he was listed in critical condition. He died on June 1.

Investigators received information that someone was shooting at a male from a 10-foot U-Haul truck. On June 3, detectives discovered that 32-year-old Sonni Leann Stewart was in the U-Haul on the night of the shooting.

Officers then arrested Stewart and brought her in for questioning. During her interview, she admitted to shooting the victim, driving the U-Haul, and renting it from Highway 80 in Pearl.

The suspect did not give a motive for the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

