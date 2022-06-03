Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man arrested after allegedly shooting 3 people in Jackson after his meth was stolen

(WILX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has now been made in Jackson’s 39th homicide of 2022.

The shooting occurred on April 22 at the intersection of Mill Street and Amite Street.

According to police, Clinton Newsome was shot twice and found dead in front of the bus station. A second victim was shot in the abdomen and a third person was shot in the right arm.

An arrest was made in the case on Friday, June 3, with Xavier Gray being charged with aggravated assault and murder.

After speaking with a witness, officers learned that Gray and Newsome had a physical altercation at Farish Street Park.

During the altercation, Newsome allegedly took some crystal meth from Gray.

Gray caught up with the victims near the intersection of Amite and Mill and began firing multiple rounds with a shotgun.

