Man accused of killing 12-year-old boy denied bond in Jackson Municipal Court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man arrested in connection with murdering a 12-year-old boy last week is being held at the Raymond Detention Center on no bond.

On May 31, Jackson Municipal Court Judge Kevin Bass denied bond for Otha Brown, 18, who was arrested for killing 12-year-old Adrian McDougles and shooting his brother, Onterrio McDougles, on Ventura Drive.

Meanwhile, at a press conference on Friday, Jackson Police Department officials announced new developments in the case, saying one person previously arrested has been cleared of any wrongdoing, while yet another person, a teen girl, has turned herself into police in connection with the case.

That girl, Cartisha Cashion, has been charged with murder, drive-by shooting, and aggravated assault.

The victims were walking in the 1900 block of Ventura Drive around 1:16 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, when individuals pulled up beside them in a black Toyota Avalon and opened fire.

Brown is also facing three felony counts, including murder, armed carjacking, and being a convicted felon in possession of a concealed weapon. He also is being charged with violating his probation on a previous crime.

Police are no longer pursuing another person, Tarkuan Cohen, 18, who was previously arrested in the case.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.