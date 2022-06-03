Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man accused of killing 12-year-old boy denied bond in Jackson Municipal Court

Otha Brown, 18, is being charged with murder and other felonies in connection with the shooting...
Otha Brown, 18, is being charged with murder and other felonies in connection with the shooting death of Adrian McDougles.(Hinds County Sheriff's Department)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man arrested in connection with murdering a 12-year-old boy last week is being held at the Raymond Detention Center on no bond.

On May 31, Jackson Municipal Court Judge Kevin Bass denied bond for Otha Brown, 18, who was arrested for killing 12-year-old Adrian McDougles and shooting his brother, Onterrio McDougles, on Ventura Drive.

Meanwhile, at a press conference on Friday, Jackson Police Department officials announced new developments in the case, saying one person previously arrested has been cleared of any wrongdoing, while yet another person, a teen girl, has turned herself into police in connection with the case.

That girl, Cartisha Cashion, has been charged with murder, drive-by shooting, and aggravated assault.

The victims were walking in the 1900 block of Ventura Drive around 1:16 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, when individuals pulled up beside them in a black Toyota Avalon and opened fire.

Brown is also facing three felony counts, including murder, armed carjacking, and being a convicted felon in possession of a concealed weapon. He also is being charged with violating his probation on a previous crime.

Police are no longer pursuing another person, Tarkuan Cohen, 18, who was previously arrested in the case.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Willie Nelson’s June show at the Brandon Amphitheater cancelled for good
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Undare and Trafonda Kidd
Businessman and wife tied to Hinds County election embezzlement scheme each granted $50K bond
Jacob Blair Scott made headlines after authorities said he faked his own death to evade sexual...
Jacob Scott guilty on 14 counts of sex crimes against a child, sentenced to 85 years in prison

Latest News

Jackson Police Department
LIVE: JPD to give update on their Criminal Apprehension Team
LIVE: JPD to give update on their Criminal Apprehension Team
LIVE: JPD to give update on their Criminal Apprehension Team
JXN COLONIAL DRIVE WE CARE CHURCH FIRE
‘They saw people coming out of the church’: Pastor pieces together clues after church fire
‘They saw people coming out of the church’: Pastor pieces together clues after church fire
‘They saw people coming out of the church’: Pastor pieces together clues after church fire