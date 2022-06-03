Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

LIVE: JPD to give update on their Criminal Apprehension Team

Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police Department(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is set to provide an update on their Criminal Apprehension Team Friday morning.

The CAT was created in September of last year, and was formed to address violent offenders in the city.

The team has been credited with taking illegal guns and drugs off the streets of Jackson, as well as leading to several arrests.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Willie Nelson’s June show at the Brandon Amphitheater cancelled for good
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Undare and Trafonda Kidd
Businessman and wife tied to Hinds County election embezzlement scheme each granted $50K bond
Jacob Blair Scott made headlines after authorities said he faked his own death to evade sexual...
Jacob Scott guilty on 14 counts of sex crimes against a child, sentenced to 85 years in prison

Latest News

LIVE: JPD to give update on their Criminal Apprehension Team
LIVE: JPD to give update on their Criminal Apprehension Team
JXN COLONIAL DRIVE WE CARE CHURCH FIRE
‘They saw people coming out of the church’: Pastor pieces together clues after church fire
Otha Brown, 18, is being charged with murder and other felonies in connection with the shooting...
Man accused of killing 12-year-old boy denied bond in Jackson Municipal Court
‘They saw people coming out of the church’: Pastor pieces together clues after church fire
‘They saw people coming out of the church’: Pastor pieces together clues after church fire