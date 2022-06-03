LIVE: JPD to give update on their Criminal Apprehension Team

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is set to provide an update on their Criminal Apprehension Team Friday morning.

The CAT was created in September of last year, and was formed to address violent offenders in the city.

The team has been credited with taking illegal guns and drugs off the streets of Jackson, as well as leading to several arrests.

