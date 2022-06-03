Connect. Shop. Support Local.
JTRAN to receive $1M in grant funding from government

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is getting a generous grant to establish its new bus network.

Friday, the Federal Transit Administration announced $1 million in grant funding for the JTRAN New Bus Network Project.

The project improves public transportation and provides more flexibility, frequency, and coverage to areas in the city that are currently under-served.

The project will be designed to better link these communities to critical services.

“I am very grateful for the FTA and President Joe Biden to allocate this much-needed funding to the City of Jackson as we re-envision the role of transportation,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “I would also like to give a shout out to the hardworking staff in the City’s Planning & Development Department, who made this happen.”

The grant is administered under the FTA’s Route Planning Restoration Program which is designed to increase ridership, reduce travel times and make service adjustments to increase the quality or frequency of transit service for low-income riders and disadvantaged neighborhoods or communities.

The FTA announced the award of approximately $25 million in funding to support 50 recipients through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

It’s the highest amount distributed to any state or city.

