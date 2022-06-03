Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Hazmat team secures area after phenol leak in Magee

Phenol leak at Love's Truck Stop in Magee.
Phenol leak at Love's Truck Stop in Magee.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hazmat team was called in to secure an area after a phenol leak in Magee.

The incident occurred at the Love’s Truck Stop in the 1700 block of U.S. 49.

Simpson County Emergency Management Director John Kilpatrick says an 18-wheeler leaked the substance due to a valve leak.

Authorities say people were temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

No one was injured in the incident.

The truck driver told 3 On Your Side that another truck was being called in to transport the rest of the substance.

