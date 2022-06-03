First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’ll enjoy a slight drying trend tonight and Saturday, resulting in slightly lower temperatures and humidity temporarily. Lows tonight will be in the 60s with clear skies and highs will be in the upper 80s with sunshine Saturday. We’ll be back in the lower 90s Sunday with more humidity and a slight chance for showers. Expect even warmer weather next week with highs in the middle 90s and more humidity and a slight chance for showers will result in the heat index or feels like temperatures flirting with 100 degrees. In the tropics, we continue to monitor the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. A system roughly 600 miles southeast of Jackson, will continue moving toward Florida tonight and across the southern half of the state Saturday bringing 30 to 40mph wind gusts and up to 10 inches of rain there.

