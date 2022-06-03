Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’ll enjoy a slight drying trend tonight and Saturday, resulting in slightly lower temperatures and humidity temporarily.  Lows tonight will be in the 60s with clear skies and highs will be in the upper 80s with sunshine Saturday.  We’ll be back in the lower 90s Sunday with more humidity and a slight chance for showers.  Expect even warmer weather next week with highs in the middle 90s and more humidity and a slight chance for showers will result in the heat index or feels like temperatures flirting with 100 degrees.  In the tropics, we continue to monitor the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.  A system roughly 600 miles southeast of Jackson, will continue moving toward Florida tonight and across the southern half of the state Saturday bringing 30 to 40mph wind gusts and up to 10 inches of rain there.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Willie Nelson’s June show at the Brandon Amphitheater cancelled for good
JPD: Teen girl arrested after admitting to being part of 12-year-old’s murder
JPD: Teen girl arrested after admitting to being part of 12-year-old’s murder
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Undare and Trafonda Kidd
Businessman and wife tied to Hinds County election embezzlement scheme each granted $50K bond

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: front treks eastward; rain to taper, drier air to filter in Friday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: rain exits, sunshine returns through Friday
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Few strong storms possible
First Alert Forecast: scattered showers and storms possible at times today