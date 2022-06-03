First Alert Forecast: front treks eastward; rain to taper, drier air to filter in Friday

FRIDAY: The front will not pass through the entire area – keeping a risk for showers and storms to flare near and south of it as we warm up into the 80s. North of I-20, expect skies to becoming mostly to partly sunny with drier air filtering in from the north; highs will top out in the middle 80s. South of I-20; the front could spark a few storms amid a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the middle to upper 80s. The front will slip farther south – ushering in drier air for all by Friday night, skies clear out with lows in the middle 60s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Heading into the weekend, expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, lows in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday. As moisture begins to filter back into the area Saturday, a pop-up storm or two can’t be ruled out. A complex of storms could affect parts of the area as a weak disturbance shifts across the area Sunday.

EXTENDED PERIOD: A new upper ridge sets up early next week – pushing rain chances down and heat back up through the lower to middle 90s amid mostly sunny skies. As ridge begins to buckle by mid-late week, chances for rain and storms will begin to increase yet again.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Potential TC #1 is organizing; while it has not completely consolidated to into a full-fledged storm yet, its impacts will come quickly and likely before the storm gets to either tropical depression or storm status. At any rate, heavy rain and gusty winds are likely across south Florida and western Cuba through the upcoming weekend with no direct impacts along the northern Gulf Coast. Indirectly, increased surf zone issues could arise this weekend as the swell from the storm moves farther north.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

