Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

4 charged in stabbing death of 71-year-old Shelby County woman

Suspects charged in 71-year-old Virginia Newby's murder
Suspects charged in 71-year-old Virginia Newby's murder(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County deputies arrested four suspects Friday accused of killing a 71-year-old woman and injuring a man during a robbery last week.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says Johan Nakayama, 25, Savannah Wright, 24, Ravi Tummalapalli, 25 and Roddrick Hawthrone, 23 are each charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated burglary.

The incident happened on Friday, May 27 around 1:20 a.m. at a home on Thorn Tree Lane in East Shelby County. Deputies say its a gated community.

The victim, identified as Virginia Newby, was found stabbed to death when deputies arrived on the scene, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit also says another victim was found on the scene suffering multiple stab wounds. He was listed to be in critical condition.

Investigators allege Hawthorne admitted that this was a planned burglary to steal a large amount of money from the residence.

Nakayama allegedly admitted to cleaning blood from his van after the murder took place and took his vehicle to be scrapped the following day.

Bond information for the suspects is unavailable at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Willie Nelson’s June show at the Brandon Amphitheater cancelled for good
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Undare and Trafonda Kidd
Businessman and wife tied to Hinds County election embezzlement scheme each granted $50K bond
Jacob Blair Scott made headlines after authorities said he faked his own death to evade sexual...
Jacob Scott guilty on 14 counts of sex crimes against a child, sentenced to 85 years in prison

Latest News

Hot rod classic cars, restoration shop on display in 2022 Miss. Classic Cruisers Garage Tour
Hot rod classic cars, restoration shop on display in 2022 Miss. Classic Cruisers Garage Tour
Hot rod classic cars, restoration shop on display in 2022 Miss. Classic Cruisers Garage Tour
Hot rod classic cars, restoration shop on display in 2022 Miss. Classic Cruisers Garage Tour
JPD: Teen girl arrested after admitting to being part of 12-year-old’s murder
JPD: Teen girl arrested after admitting to being part of 12-year-old’s murder
JXN COLONIAL DRIVE WE CARE CHURCH FIRE
‘They saw people coming out of the church’: Pastor pieces together clues after church fire