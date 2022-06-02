Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Weather alters schedule for Ole Miss’ game at NCAA Coral Gables Regional

(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Miss. (WLBT) - Forecasted weather has altered the Friday schedule for the NCAA Coral Gables Regional.

This means that Ole Miss’ matchup with Arizona, originally scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, will now take place 55 minutes after the conclusion of the Miami vs. Canisius game, which is set for 9 a.m.

Ole Miss’ game was originally set to air on ESPNU, but, with the shift, the TV designation is TBA.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacorey Tyrone Mitchell, 19
Teen arrested for terroristic threat of Jackson high school graduation
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Braxton woman killed after head-on crash in Simpson Co.
Woman and unborn child die in Mississippi crash; 4 children injured
Woman and unborn child die in Mississippi crash; 4 children injured
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney plays during...
Arizona Cardinals’ cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car crash
UTSA advanced to the 2022 Conference USA Championship title game with an 11-2 victory over host...
Southern Miss to host Army, LSU and Kennesaw State in Hattiesburg Regional
SOURCE: WLKBT
Northwest Rankin wins thriller to claim MHSAA crown
Southern Miss Selected as NCAA Baseball Regional Host