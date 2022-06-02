Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Transit drivers, CNAs, phlebotomists, needed at job fair Thurs.

By Ashley Garner
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are in the job market, you’ll want to hear about a job fair the City of Jackson is hosting on Thursday, June 2.

Several companies are looking to hire workers.

The Central Mississippi Transportation Connection is hosting this job fair at the Medical Mall and they’ve teamed up with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host the event.

Several companies including JTran, Tripp Transportation, and Drive Improvement Agency need CDL transit drivers.

And, if you don’t have your CDL License, applications for training will be available during the event.

Employers are also looking to hire CNAs and phlebotomists among other positions.

Organizers say this employment and resource fair is an opportunity for job seekers to connect with professionals and employers and community resources.

If you’re interested in Thursday’s job fair, it begins at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jackson Medical Mall.

You are encouraged to bring a copy of your resume.

