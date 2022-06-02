Pike Co. man arrested for having 16 grams of meth; Woman arrested for active felony warrant

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man and woman have both been arrested in Pike County.

According to authorities, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics received information in reference to criminal/drug activity on Cedar Hill Lane.

Edward Heaton was found to be in possession of approximately 16 grams of meth.

Courtney Welch was arrested and charged with possession of paraphernalia and an active felony arrest warrant with MDOC.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

