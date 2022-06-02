Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Pike Co. man arrested for having 16 grams of meth; Woman arrested for active felony warrant

Pike Co. man arrested for having 16 grams of meth; Woman arrested for active felony warrant
Pike Co. man arrested for having 16 grams of meth; Woman arrested for active felony warrant(Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man and woman have both been arrested in Pike County.

According to authorities, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics received information in reference to criminal/drug activity on Cedar Hill Lane.

Edward Heaton was found to be in possession of approximately 16 grams of meth.

Courtney Welch was arrested and charged with possession of paraphernalia and an active felony arrest warrant with MDOC.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacorey Tyrone Mitchell, 19
Teen arrested for terroristic threat of Jackson high school graduation
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Braxton woman killed after head-on crash in Simpson Co.
Woman and unborn child die in Mississippi crash; 4 children injured
Woman and unborn child die in Mississippi crash; 4 children injured
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st

Latest News

Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport
Jackson-Evers Airport to receive nearly $13.6 million federal improvement grant
Suspects stole phones and cash before fleeing the scene.
JPD needs help identifying suspects wanted in cell phone store burglary
Jackson cell phone store burglary
WLBT at 4p