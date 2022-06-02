Mississippi Makers Fest set to return in 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a successful first year, the Mississippi Makers Fest is coming back!

The event is set for May 13, 2023 at the Two Mississippi Museums in Downtown Jackson.

“We could not be happier with the turnout for the first ever Mississippi Makers Fest,” said MDAH director Katie Blount. “... It was exciting to see so many people celebrating our state’s creativity at the Two Mississippi Museums, and we hope to have an even bigger crowd next year.”

More than 50 art and food makers participated in 2022, and MDAH says they plan to have at least that many in 2023.

Southern Beverage Company has signed on as the title sponsor for the 2023 Mississippi Makers Fest, after sponsoring the 2022 event.

To learn more about MDAH or Mississippi Makers Fest, visit mdah.ms.gov.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.