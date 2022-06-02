MDOT: Lanes to close on I-20 eastbound, I-55 northbound between Terry Rd. and Gallatin St.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation says alternating lanes will close on I-20 eastbound and Interstate 55 northbound between Terry Road and Gallatin Street.

The temporary lane closures begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 3, until 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 5.

MDOT crews will be working on stripping operations, included in the I-20 bridge replacement project.

You are encouraged to find an alternate route or expect delays.

