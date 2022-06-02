Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LIST: Summer camps around the Jackson metro area

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a fun or educational way for your child to spend the summer, here are a few camps happening around the Jackson metro area.

Who: City of Jackson

What: Summer Film Camp

When: June 13 to July 8, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday - Friday (some Saturdays possible)

LIST: Summer camps around the Jackson metro area
(City of Jackson)

Who: Genesis & Light Center

What: Kids Summer Enrichment Camp

When: June 6 - July 29

Summer camps
(Genesis and Light Center)

Who: Mississippi Families for Kids

What: Youth Leadership Camp

When: June 13-17, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Summer camps
(Mississippi Families for Kids)

Who: Operation Shoestring

What: Project Rise Summer Camp

When: June 6 - July 14

LIST: Summer camps around the Jackson metro area
(Operation Shoestring)

Who: Vital Hearts

What: Kids CPR/First Aid Bootcamp

When: Begins June 4

Summer camps
(Vital Hearts LLC)

If you’re a community organization, school or business offering a camp this summer, email us at news@wlbt.com.

