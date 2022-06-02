LIST: Summer camps around the Jackson metro area
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a fun or educational way for your child to spend the summer, here are a few camps happening around the Jackson metro area.
Who: City of Jackson
What: Summer Film Camp
When: June 13 to July 8, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday - Friday (some Saturdays possible)
Who: Genesis & Light Center
What: Kids Summer Enrichment Camp
When: June 6 - July 29
Who: Mississippi Families for Kids
What: Youth Leadership Camp
When: June 13-17, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Who: Operation Shoestring
What: Project Rise Summer Camp
When: June 6 - July 14
Who: Vital Hearts
What: Kids CPR/First Aid Bootcamp
When: Begins June 4
If you’re a community organization, school or business offering a camp this summer, email us at news@wlbt.com.
