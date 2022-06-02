Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Lebron James is officially a billionaire

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is seen during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)(Luis M. Alvarez | AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) - Lebron James just became a billionaire.

According to Forbes, the 37-year-old now has a net worth of $1 billion. He is the first current NBA player to reach the milestone.

Forbes reports James is already the league’s highest-paid active player. He has made more than $900 million from endorsements and other business ventures, and he made more than $121 million last year alone.

Michael Jordan is the only other NBA player to ever hit billionaire status, but he did not reach that milestone until after he retired.

