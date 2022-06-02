JPD needs help identifying suspects wanted in cell phone store burglary

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying the suspects they say burglarized a cell phone store last month.

Video footage taken from the store shows two suspects with their faces covered, one wearing camouflage and one wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and pants.

The duo took several phones and cash from the location before fleeing when the alarm sounded.

The address and name of the store were not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477) or log on to P3tips.com.

