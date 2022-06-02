Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Jackson’s Environmental Service Center closed through June 20

(WLOX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents who need to get rid of old car batteries, paints, oil, and other hazardous products will not be able to take those items to the capital city’s Environmental Service Center until later this month.

The city of Jackson announced the facility is closed from June 2 to June 16 for maintenance and repairs, according to the city’s website, and through June 20 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

The center, located at 1570 University Blvd., will reopen on Tuesday, June 21 at 8 a.m.

For information on disposing of hazardous household waste, contact the city at (601) 960-1193.

