Jackson-Evers Airport to receive nearly $13.6 million federal improvement grant

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - The Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport is set to receive nearly $13.6 million in federal Airport Improvement Program grant money, according to a release from the state’s Washington delegation.

Thursday, Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, and Rep. Michael Guest announced more than $17 million in Federal Aviation Administration grants had been awarded to airports across the state to allow them to make major improvements.

Locally, Jackson-Evers is slated to receive $13,596,966 for taxiway and taxiway lighting rehabilitation, while the John Bell Williams Airport in Raymond will receive $746,988 for runway lighting reconstruction.

Additionally, Bruce Campbell Field in Madison is slated to receive $135,000 for apron reconstruction, the release states. Vicksburg Municipal Airport is going to receive $55,328 for runway rehab.

“Continually improving aviation infrastructure is essential to maintaining the safety, capacity, and capability of airports in our state,” Wicker said. “These investments... will help promote economic development, travel, and tourism jobs.”

The delegation announced another round of funding in May. The awards announced Thursday represent the third round of AIP grants awarded.

“Airport improvement grants provide pivotal funding that allows Mississippi communities to repair and improve their airport facilities whether they’re major facilities like Medgar Evers or smaller,” Hyde-Smith said.

Other airports receiving funding are listed below:

Tunica Municipal Airport, Tunica - $1,150,000 for taxiway lighting, runway lighting reconstruction, and runway vertical visual guidance system installation

George M. Bryan Airport, Starkville - $947,826 for runway extension

Grenada Municipal Airport, Grenada - $239,229 for runway rehabilitation and sealing runway pavement and pavement joints

Yazoo County Airport, Yazoo City - $144,000 for updating the airport master plan

