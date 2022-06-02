Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Potential Tropical Cyclone One has formed some 700 miles to our south.  It is expected to become Tropical Storm Alex shortly and make landfall between Tampa and Miami Saturday.  They will see plenty of rain and gusty winds over the next couple of days.  Around here, we are dealing with showers and thunderstorms tonight.  The severe threat remains very low, but gusty wind, hail, torrential rain and frequent lightning are possible.  The storm threat will die down tonight and we’ll see slightly less humid weather Friday and Saturday, before the more humid weather arrives Sunday again.  Lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70 tonight with muggy conditions.  Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s Friday with partly to mostly sunny skies and only an isolated showers possibility.  Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and warmer with highs reaching the lower 90s.  Middle 90s are likely next week, feeling more like 100 degrees with a slight chance for afternoon and evening summerlike showers.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Jacorey Tyrone Mitchell, 19
Teen arrested for terroristic threat of Jackson high school graduation
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Braxton woman killed after head-on crash in Simpson Co.
Woman and unborn child die in Mississippi crash; 4 children injured
Woman and unborn child die in Mississippi crash; 4 children injured
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st

Latest News

Few strong storms possible
First Alert Forecast: scattered showers and storms possible at times today
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: front sparks scattered storms Thrusday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: scattered downpours possible Thursday
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: