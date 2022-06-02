First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Potential Tropical Cyclone One has formed some 700 miles to our south. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Alex shortly and make landfall between Tampa and Miami Saturday. They will see plenty of rain and gusty winds over the next couple of days. Around here, we are dealing with showers and thunderstorms tonight. The severe threat remains very low, but gusty wind, hail, torrential rain and frequent lightning are possible. The storm threat will die down tonight and we’ll see slightly less humid weather Friday and Saturday, before the more humid weather arrives Sunday again. Lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70 tonight with muggy conditions. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s Friday with partly to mostly sunny skies and only an isolated showers possibility. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and warmer with highs reaching the lower 90s. Middle 90s are likely next week, feeling more like 100 degrees with a slight chance for afternoon and evening summerlike showers.

